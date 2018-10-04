HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredWatch the UFC 229 Pre-Fight Press Conference Live at 6 PM ET

Conor McGregor UFC 229 Open Workout shout

featuredConor McGregor’s Mic Drop Rant: ‘I’m Coming for That Man’s Head’

Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC 229 Open Workouts

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov Harasses Conor McGregor’s Irish Fans at UFC 229 Workouts

Daniel Cormier UFC 226 Two Belts

featuredDana White Confirms Daniel Cormier Will Likely Be Stripped of Light Heavyweight Title

UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor Media Day Face-Offs

October 4, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

See all the fighters, minus Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov, face off at the UFC 229 Media Day. McGregor and Nurmagomedov will square off at a special press conference of their own.

TRENDING > Watch the UFC 229 Pre-Fight Press Conference Live at 6 PM ET

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Oct. 6 for UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor full live results. Undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his belt on the line against Conor McGregor in the main event.

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paulo
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA