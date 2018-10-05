UFC 229: Khabib Nurmagomedov – ‘I Feel Like I’m Going to Dominate Conor McGregor’

Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov sits down ahead of UFC 229: Khabib vs McGregor on October 6 and talks about his title fight against Conor McGregor. The undefeated champion predicts that he’ll control every second of the fight.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Oct. 6 for UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor full live results. Undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his belt on the line against Conor McGregor in the main event.