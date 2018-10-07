UFC 229 Fighter Salaries: Conor McGregor Lords Over the List; Khabib’s Paycheck Withheld

Khabib Nurmagomedov retained his UFC lightweight title at UFC 229 on Saturday night in Las Vegas, but still sat second on the disclosed payroll. Not only that, but he still hasn’t received his fight purse since the Nevada State Athletic Commission is investigating the post-fight melee, in which he vaulted over the Octagon fence and into the crowd.

Despite submitting to Nurmagomedov, McGregor walked away with a $3 million paycheck on Saturday, although his eventual take from the fight is expected to be much, much greater.

Nurmagomedov’s $2 million guarantee is still in the NSAC’s possession, while it determines his liability in the post-fight incident.

Nurmagomedov jumped over the fence and into the crowd to attack McGregor teammate Dillon Danis, while several of his teammates scaled the Octagon and sucker-punched McGregor from behind.

UFC 229 was billed as the biggest fight in UFC history, and it certainly was according to the payroll that was released to MMAWeekly.com by the NSAC.

Though none of the other fighters on the disclosed payroll entered seven-figure territory, heavyweight Derrick Lewis pocketed $270,000 and co-main eventers Tony Ferguson and Anthony Pettis scored $155,000 and $145,000 paychecks, respectively.

The figures in the reported UFC 229 fighter salaries below represent the disclosed payroll submitted to the Nevada State Athletic Commission. Any other discretionary bonuses, pay-per-view points, etc., are not disclosed to the regulatory body.

UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor took place on Saturday, Oct. 6, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

TRENDING > Khabib Nurmagomedov Chokes Out Conor McGregor, Huge Brawl Breaks Out After Fight

UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor Fighter Salaries

Khabib Nurmagomedov: $2 million (no win bonus) def. Conor McGregor: $3 million*

Tony Ferguson: $155,000 (includes $5,000 win bonus) def. Anthony Pettis: $145,000

Dominick Reyes: $90,000 (includes $45,000 win bonus) def. Ovince Saint Preux: $86,000

Derrick Lewis: $270,000 (includes $135,000 win bonus) def. Alexander Volkov: $75,000

Michelle Waterson: $100,000 (includes $50,000 win bonus) def. Felice Herrig: $40,000

Jussier Formiga: $86,000 (includes $43,000 win bonus) def. Sergio Pettis: $46,000

Vicente Luque: $76,000 (includes $38,000 win bonus) def. Jalin Turner: $10,000

Aspen Ladd: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Tonya Evinger: $30,000

Scott Holtzman: $60,000 (includes $30,000 win bonus) def. Alan Patrick: $30,000

Yana Kunitskaya: $50,000 (includes $25,000 win bonus) def. Lina Lansberg: $20,000

Nik Lentz: $100,000 (includes $50,000 win bonus) def. Gray Maynard: $54,000

Tony Martin: $56,000 (includes $28,000 win bonus) def. Ryan LaFlare: $33,000

*Nurmagomedov’s purse being held by athletic commission