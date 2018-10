Relive Khabib Nurmagomedov’s UFC 229 Submission of Conor McGregor in Super Slo-Mo

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov spoiled Conor McGregor’s return to the Octagon at UFC 229 on Saturday in Las Vegas. He dominated the fight, which eventually ended in him submitting McGregor with a neck crank in the fourth round.

If you didn’t have enough of it on Saturday, re-watch not only Nurmagomedov’s main event performance, but Tony Ferguson’s bloody victory over Anthony Pettis, and more in these super slow-motion UFC 229 fight highlights.