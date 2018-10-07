Vicente Luque Turns the Tide, KOs Jalin Turner (UFC 229 Highlights)

Even on short notice, Vicente Luque is one BAD DUDE! pic.twitter.com/F5SXXcJkUk — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) October 7, 2018

(Video courtesy of Fox Sports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Vicente Luque’s first-round knockout of Jalin Turner at UFC 229 on Saturday in Las Vegas. Turner started strong, taking the fight to Luque, but just as he seemed to be gaining momentum, Luque dropped him and finished the fight.

Following the exhaustive build-up and energy surrounding UFC 229 for Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor, the UFC will take a couple of weeks off before returning at the end of the month for UFC Fight Night 138 on Oct. 27 in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada. Volkan Oezdemir squares off with Anthony Smith in a light heavyweight main event.

