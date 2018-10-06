Tony Martin Opens UFC 229 with Thunderous Head-Kick KO (UFC 229 Highlights)

(Video courtesy of UFC | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Tony Martin’s brutal head-kick knockout of Ryan LaFlare at UFC 229 on Saturday in Las Vegas. Martin punctuated the opening of the monstrous UFC 229 event with an exciting finish, setting the standard for other fighters to follow.

Following the exhaustive build-up and energy surrounding UFC 229 for Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor, the UFC will take a couple of weeks off before returning at the end of the month for UFC Fight Night 138 on Oct. 27 in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada. Volkan Oezdemir squares off with Anthony Smith in a light heavyweight main event.

