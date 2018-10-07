Scott Holtzman Scores Huge KO Finish of Alan Patrick (UFC 229 Highlights)

After DEVASTATING elbows to the head, Scott Holtzman gets the TKO win! pic.twitter.com/xpqxLlwXQP — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) October 7, 2018

(Video courtesy of Fox Sports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Scott Holtzman’s upset of Alan Patrick at UFC 229 on Saturday in Las Vegas. Holtzman put on one of the most impressive performances of his career to score a third-round knockout.

Following the exhaustive build-up and energy surrounding UFC 229 for Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor, the UFC will take a couple of weeks off before returning at the end of the month for UFC Fight Night 138 on Oct. 27 in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada. Volkan Oezdemir squares off with Anthony Smith in a light heavyweight main event.

