Nik Lentz Takes Out Gray Maynard, Continuing with Head-Kick KO (UFC 229 Highlights)

(Video courtesy of UFC | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Nik Lentz’s head-kick knockout of Gray Maynard at UFC 229 on Saturday in Las Vegas. Tony Martin opened the show with a head-kick knockout, but Lentz wasn’t want to be outdone, so he followed the pattern, setting the bar high for the fights to follow.

Following the exhaustive build-up and energy surrounding UFC 229 for Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor, the UFC will take a couple of weeks off before returning at the end of the month for UFC Fight Night 138 on Oct. 27 in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada. Volkan Oezdemir squares off with Anthony Smith in a light heavyweight main event.

RELATED: