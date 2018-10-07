Aspen Ladd Puts a Beating on Tonya Evinger (UFC 229 Highlights)

2 @UFC Fight, 2 TKOs. If you don't know who Aspen Ladd, you're late! pic.twitter.com/mBp9evt1r7 — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) October 7, 2018

(Video courtesy of Fox Sports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Aspen Ladd’s drubbing of Tonya Evinger at UFC 229 on Saturday in Las Vegas. Ladd immediately took the fight to her veteran foe, got her to the canvas, and proceeded to pummel her until the referee stopped the fight in the first round.

Following the exhaustive build-up and energy surrounding UFC 229 for Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor, the UFC will take a couple of weeks off before returning at the end of the month for UFC Fight Night 138 on Oct. 27 in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada. Volkan Oezdemir squares off with Anthony Smith in a light heavyweight main event.

