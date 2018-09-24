UFC 229: Felice Herrig – Fighting Spirit



Felice Herrig and those close to her talk about her Fighting Spirit ahead of her UFC 229 matchup with Michelle Waterson on October 6. Herrig hopes to rebound from a split decision loss to Karolina Kowalkiewicz in her last outing when she faces “The Karate Hottie” at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Oct. 6 for UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor full live results. Undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his belt on the line against Conor McGregor in the main event.