UFC 229 Embedded: Fight Week Erupts into Anger at the Weigh-ins!

October 6, 2018
(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 6 of UFC 229 Embedded, strawweight Michelle Waterson welcomes her daughter and mother to Las Vegas.

All of the fighters make weight on Friday morning. Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov celebrates with chocolate, as opponent Conor McGregor’s team relaxes at home.

Then opponents square off in front of a raucous crowd at T-Mobile.

UFC 229 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor taking place Saturday, October 6th on Pay-Per-View.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Oct. 6 for UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor full live results. Undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his belt on the line against Conor McGregor in the main event.

               

