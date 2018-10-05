UFC 229 Embedded: Conor McGregor Can’t Aim for Peace, So He’s Aiming Between the Eyes

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 5 of UFC 229 Embedded, opponents sound off at Ultimate Media Day before facing off. Match-ups include former lightweight champions Tony Ferguson and Anthony Pettis, strawweights Felice Herrig and Michelle Waterson, and heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Alexander Volkov.

At a packed press conference that afternoon, lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and two-division champion Conor McGregor say their peace, but don’t share a stage; Nurmagomedov sticks to his schedule and leaves long before fashionably late McGregor gets to the Las Vegas Strip.

UFC 229 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor taking place Saturday, October 6th on Pay-Per-View.

TRENDING:

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Oct. 6 for UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor full live results. Undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his belt on the line against Conor McGregor in the main event.