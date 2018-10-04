UFC 229 Embedded: Conor and Khabib Get the Open Workout Fans Fired Up

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 4 of UFC 229 Embedded, Michelle Waterson talks life at strawweight during a workout at the UFC PI. Former lightweight champions Anthony Pettis and Tony Ferguson train ferociously for their upcoming showdown. Heavyweight Derrick Lewis picks up a good luck hat.

Two-division champion Conor McGregor loads his family up for a ride to open workouts, where he and lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov whip the crowd into a frenzy.

UFC 229 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor taking place Saturday, October 6th on Pay-Per-View.

TRENDING:

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Oct. 6 for UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor full live results. Undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his belt on the line against Conor McGregor in the main event.