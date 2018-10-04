UFC 229 Embedded: Michelle Waterson is Having Too Much Fun Being Khabib and Conor

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 3 of UFC 229 Embedded, two-division champion Conor McGregor arrives in style for autographs and drills at UFC headquarters. Former lightweight champion Tony Ferguson gets light therapy, as opponent Anthony Pettis journeys to Las Vegas alongside his brother, UFC 229 flyweight Sergio Pettis.

More main card fighters check in, including strawweights Michelle Waterson and Felice Herrig and heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Alexander Volkov.

Post-photo shoot, lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov gets a first look at the custom jewelry he inspired.

UFC 229 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor taking place Saturday, October 6th on Pay-Per-View.

