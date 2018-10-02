UFC 229 Embedded: It’s Not About the Belt Right Now

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 2 of UFC 229 Embedded, lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov takes in BJJ and BBQ with the Vegas branch of his MMA family. Two-division champion Conor McGregor tapers his training at the UFC Performance Institute.

Lightweight Tony Ferguson stays sharp with elements of basketball and rola bola, while opponent Anthony Pettis keeps comfortable in combat at his longtime Milwaukee gym. And strawweight star Michelle Waterson kicks off her fight week with a song.

UFC 229 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor taking place Saturday, October 6th on Pay-Per-View.

TRENDING:

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Oct. 6 for UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor full live results. Undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his belt on the line against Conor McGregor in the main event.