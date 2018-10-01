UFC 229 Embedded: ‘This is Not Bulls–t McGregor Stuff’

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 1 of UFC 229 Embedded, lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov finishes his training camp, surrounded by his coach, fans and “big energy.”

Former lightweight champions Tony Ferguson and Anthony Pettis prepare in their respective hometowns for a high-stakes co-main event.

And two-division champ Conor McGregor returns to form, gathering his team for a late-night training session in Las Vegas.

UFC 229 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor taking place Saturday, October 6th on Pay-Per-View.

