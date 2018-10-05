Khabib Puts Doubters at Ease Early; Conor McGregor Makes Us Wait at UFC 229 Weigh-ins

The UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor official weigh-in got off to a quick start on Friday in Las Vegas.

Nurmagomedov, the undisputed, undefeated UFC lightweight champion, has had trouble with the scale in the past, but wasted no time putting his doubters at ease on Friday. He was the first fight on the scale and hit the 155-pound championship mark dead on.

He puts his belt on the line for the first time against Conor McGregor, a former dual-division champion that is returning from a nearly two-year layoff to try and regain the belt. McGregor was stripped of the featherweight title shortly after winning the lightweight belt, but then was also forced to relinquish the lightweight belt while he dabbled outside of MMA in the boxing world, scoring a blockbuster bout with Floyd Mayweather.

He’ll get his opportunity on Saturday after taking to the scale on Friday about midway through the two-hour window and weighing 154.5 pounds.

Tony Ferguson, the admitted back-up plan for Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor, also stepped on the scale early and hit the mark of 155 pounds, making him eligible for a championship fight, should the need have arisen.

Ferguson’s co-main event opponent, Anthony Pettis, took a good bit longer to get to the scale. He was the last fighter on the scale, but made weight at 156 pounds.

UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor Fight Card

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on Pay-Per-View)

Khabib Nurmagomedov (c)(155) vs. Conor McGregor (154.5)*

Tony Ferguson (155) vs. Anthony Pettis (156)

Ovince Saint Preux (205.5) vs. Dominick Reyes (204.5)

Derrick Lewis (265.5) vs. Alexander Volkov (251)

Michelle Waterson (115) vs. Felice Herrig (115.5)

Prelims (8 p.m. ET on FS1)

Sergio Pettis (125) vs. Jussia Formiga (125.5)

Vicente Luque (170.5) vs. Jalin Turner (169.5)

Aspen Ladd (134.5) vs. Tonya Evinger (136)

Scott Holtzman (155.5) vs. Alan Patrick (155.5)

Early Prelims (8 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass)

Lina Länsberg (135.5) vs. Yana Kunitskaya (134.5)

Gray Maynard (156) vs. Nik Lentz (156)

Ryan LaFlare (171) vs. Tony Martin (171)

Khabib and Conor Step on the Scale at the UFC 229 Official Weigh-in

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Oct. 6 for UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor full live results. Undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his belt on the line against Conor McGregor in the main event.