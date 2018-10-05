Conor McGregor Guaranteed $1 Million More Than Khabib Nurmagomedov for UFC 229

Conor McGregor is guaranteed to make at least $1 million more than Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 on Saturday. The Nevada State Athletic Commission notified MMAWeekly.com of the UFC 229 fighter salaries on Friday, noting McGregor’s much higher payday than his UFC champion opponent.

McGregor is guaranteed to make $3 million with no win bonus, according to figures reported to the NSAC. Nurmagomedov is slated to make $2 million with no win bonus.

Of course, these are the salaries that the UFC is required to disclose to the athletic commission and does not include pay-per-view points or other bonuses that McGregor and Nurmagomedov are both sure to receive.

As the biggest name in combat sports, and fourth on Forbes’ 2018 list of the world’s highest paid athletes, McGregor has numerous sponsorships and deals in place to maximize his earnings for the fight. While it’s difficult to put any sort of accurate number on what he might earn from the fight, McGregor has stated the figure to be somewhere around $50 million.

“We’re estimating around 3 to 3.5 milllion [pay-per-view buys], I’d say I’ll close in around the $50 million mark,” McGregor said this week in the lead-up to the fight.

“So, for a mixed martial artist to make $50 million from a mixed martial arts bout, it’s quite breathtaking. I have to thank my management stable, Paradigm Sports Management. I’ve got to thank Dana White. I’ve got to thank Lorenzo Fertitta and Frank [Fertitta] who schooled me in the game.”

McGregor has inked several new sponsorship deals ahead of UFC 229 and also launched his own brand of Irish whiskey, Proper No. 12, which are sure to put him in a league never before seen by a mixed martial artist.

As for the rest of the UFC 229 line-up, here are the official disclosed payouts that the UFC is required to reveal.

UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor Fighter Salaries