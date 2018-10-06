HOT OFF THE WIRE

hot-sauce-featuredIf You Aren’t Fired Up for Khabib vs. McGregor, Let John Malkovich Help You Out!

UFC Fight Night 140 Argentina Magny vs Ponzinibbio Fight Poster

hot-sauce-featuredUFC Releases Argentina Fight Poster Featuring Neil Magny vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Dustin Poirier vs Nate Diaz UFC 25th Faceoff

hot-sauce-featuredShould Nate Diaz vs. Dustin Poirier Headline UFC 230? Poirier Thinks So… With an Upgrade

hot-sauce-featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov on Jon Jones Suspension: ‘USADA is No. 1 Bulls–t!’

If You Aren’t Fired Up for Khabib vs. McGregor, Let John Malkovich Help You Out!

October 6, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

“There can only be one king!”

Or so says legendary actor John Malkovich, as he narrates one of the most epic feeling UFC promos in recent memory.

Not buying into the hype for the UFC 229 showdown between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov? Let Mr. Malkovich help you out with that!

TRENDING > Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov Have to Be Separated at UFC 229 Weigh-Ins

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Oct. 6 for UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor full live results. Undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his belt on the line against Conor McGregor in the main event. The first bout is scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT / 11:30 pm BST (Ireland and the UK).

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA