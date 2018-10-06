If You Aren’t Fired Up for Khabib vs. McGregor, Let John Malkovich Help You Out!

(Courtesy of UFC)

“There can only be one king!”

Or so says legendary actor John Malkovich, as he narrates one of the most epic feeling UFC promos in recent memory.

Not buying into the hype for the UFC 229 showdown between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov? Let Mr. Malkovich help you out with that!

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Oct. 6 for UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor full live results. Undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his belt on the line against Conor McGregor in the main event. The first bout is scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT / 11:30 pm BST (Ireland and the UK).