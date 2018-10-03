UFC 229 Bad Blood: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor

(Courtesy of UFC)

After two years away from the Octagon, Irish superstar and two-division champ Conor McGregor makes his return against undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. See these athletes train and prepare for their mega-fight at UFC 229.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Oct. 6 for UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor full live results. Undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his belt on the line against Conor McGregor in the main event.