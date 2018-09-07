UFC 228: Woodley vs. Till Weigh-in Video

(Courtesy of UFC)

The 28 fighters competing on Saturday’s UFC 228 fight card in Dallas, Texas officially weighed in on Friday. Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley faces unbeaten Darren Till in the fight card’s main event. The women’s flyweight title fight between champ Nicco Montano and Valentina Shevchenko was canceled after Montano was transported to a local hospital Friday morning.

