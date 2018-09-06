Watch the UFC 228: Woodley vs. Till Weigh-in Live at 6 PM ET

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the UFC 228: Woodley vs. Till weigh-in streaming live from Dallas, Texas, on Friday at 6 p.m. ET. Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley faces unbeaten Darren Till in the fight card’s main event. Women’s flyweight champ Nicco Montano puts her title on the line for the first time against Valentina Shevchenko in the co-main event.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 228: Woodley vs. Till live results on Saturday, Sept. 8, for fight-by-fight results and stats from the bouts.