UFC 228 Fight Motion: Slow Motion Highlights

(Courtesy of UFC)

Take a slow motion trip through the most exciting moments of UFC 228: Woodley vs Till from Sept. 8 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley defended his title in the fight card’s main event by submitting challenger Darren Till in the second round.

TRENDING > Dana White Didn’t Speak to Tyron Woodley Following Latest Title Defense (UFC 228 Video)