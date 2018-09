UFC 228: Woodley vs. Till Post-Fight Press Conference Replay

(Courtesy of UFC)

Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and other big winners from the UFC 228 fight card fielded questions from the media following Saturday’s event in Dallas, Texas. Woodley submitted challenger Darren Till to retain his belt in the main event.

Women’s strawweight contender Jessica Andrade scored a one-punch knockout over Karolina Kowalkiewicz in the co-main event to likely solidify herself a title fight.