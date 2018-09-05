UFC 228: Woodley vs. Till – Inside the Octagon Preview

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC commentators Dan Hardy and John Gooden preview the welterweight match-up between Tyron Woodley and Darren Till, as the two are set to meet in the main event at UFC 228 Saturday.

Woodley will put his welterweight gold on the line against Till, who steps in as interim champion Colby Covington is on the sidelines because of surgery.

