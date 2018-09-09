HOT OFF THE WIRE

UFC 228: Woodley vs. Till Draws Lowest Attendance of Any UFC Event in Dallas

September 9, 2018
Though the fighters at UFC 228: Woodley vs. Till delivered a night of exciting fights and finishes, the draw at the American Airlines Center was the lowest of any of the UFC’s five trips to Dallas.

UFC 228 pulled in an audience of 14,073 accounting for gate receipts of $1,714,556.08. Those aren’t bad numbers, but they pale in comparison to the UFC’s other trips to the arena.

While most of the UFC’s events in Dallas have drawn between 17,000 and 18,000 people, the top draw remains UFC 171, which featured Johny Hendricks vs. Robbie Lawler in a battle for the UFC welterweight title. That event drew an attendance of 19,324 for a gate of $2.6 million on March 15, 2014.

UFC 228 also featured a welterweight title fight, as Tyron Woodley successfully defended his belt from Darren Till in one of the most impressive performances of his storied career. 

While Till entered the Octagon on Saturday night as the oddsmakers’ favorite, Woodley was determined to prove that he is one of the best welterweight fighters of all time. He certainly looked the part.

Woodley stormed Till from the opening bell, not giving the youngster any room to maneuver in the opening round. It took less than one more round for Woodley to finish the fight, putting Till in a tight D’Arce choke, forcing him to tap out.

               

