UFC 228 Weigh-in Results: One Title Fight Gets Green Light, the Other is Canceled

With one championship fight getting the green light and the other being canceled, the UFC 228: Woodley vs. Till weigh-in took a wild turn on Friday, but not the one that most had anticipated.

Coming into the weigh-in, most people were keeping a close eye on Darren Till when he hit the scale for his challenge of UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Till has missed weight in the past, including his last fight, so there were skeptics that doubted he would hit the mark for what many believed to be an underserved title shot.

In the lead-up to the weigh-in, Till had said he would prove all the doubters wrong, and he did. He stepped on the scale at 169 pounds. Woodley doesn’t typically have any issues on the scale and didn’t on Friday. He weighed 170 pounds on the nose.

There was little concern about the women’s flyweight championship bout, but that was the one that surprised everyone. Well, everyone save for Valentina Shevchenko.

Shevchenko has been waiting since February for her shot at Nicco Montano and the 125-pound belt, but has consistently doubted that the champion would make it to the cage on Saturday. Unfortunately, her concerns were affirmed when Montano didn’t even make it to the weigh-in on Friday.

As the UFC 228 weigh-in was getting underway, ESPN reported that Montano had been transported to a local hospital with no details of her malady, immediately putting the co-main event bout in doubt. A short time later, ESPN and multiple sources confirmed that Montano was not going to be able to fight on Saturday and that Shevchenko was without an opponent. The bout was then canceled altogether.

“As a precautionary measure, UFC flyweight Nicco Montaño was transported to a medical facility Friday morning due to health concerns,” the UFC confirmed in a public statement.

“The scheduled flyweight championship bout between Montaño and Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 228 has been canceled.”

MMAWeekly.com will have more information on the shuffling of the UFC 228 fight card when the UFC makes its adjustments. Even with the cancellation of the co-main event, the UFC 228 fight card will move forward with 13 bouts.

Jimmie Rivera was the lone fighter that had yet to step on the scale at the time of publication. He stepped on the scale at 136 pounds with a little more than 15 minutes remaining in the two-hour weigh-in window, making his bantamweight bout with John Dodson official.

UFC 228: Woodley vs. Till Fight Card

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on Pay-Per-View)

Tyron Woodley (170) vs. Darren Till (169)

Nicco Montaño (—) vs. Valentina Shevchenko (124.5) — Bout Canceled

Zabit Magomedsharipov (146) vs. Brandon Davis (146)

Jéssica Andrade (116) vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz (115)

Abdul Razak Alhassan (170.5) vs. Niko Price (170.5)

Prelims (8 p.m. ET on FX)

Carla Esparza (115.5) vs. Tatiana Suarez (115)

Aljamain Sterling (135.5) vs. Cody Stamann (135.5)

Jimmie Rivera (136) vs. John Dodson (135.5)

Charles Byrd (185) vs. Darren Stewart (185.5)

Early Prelims (6 p.m. ET on FX)

Diego Sanchez (171) vs. Craig White (171)

Jim Miller (155.5) vs. Alex White (155)

Irene Aldana (135) vs. Lucie Pudilova (134)

Jarred Brooks (125.5) vs. Roberto Sanchez (126)

Geoff Neal (170.5) vs. Frank Camacho (171)

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 228: Woodley vs. Till live results on Saturday, Sept. 8, for fight-by-fight results and stats from the bouts.