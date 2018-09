UFC 228 Video: Valentina Shevchenko Weighs In, Nicco Montano Doesn’t

(Courtesy of MMAnytt.se)

UFC flyweight contender Valentina Shevchenko easily made championship weight on Friday, but champion Nicco Montano didn’t make it to the scale. She was transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure because of health concerns.

