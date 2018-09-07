UFC 228 Video: Tyron Woodley and Darren Till Clear the Final Hurdle… the Scale

Tyron Woodley

&amp;lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&amp;gt;﻿&amp;lt;/span&amp;gt;

Darren Till

(Videos courtesy of TheMacLife)

Though many questioned whether or not Darren Till would be able to make weight for his UFC welterweight title fight opposite champion Tyron Woodley, he hit the mark on Friday. It took a towel, but so did Woodley.

Unfortunately, UFC women’s flyweight champion Nicco Montano was transported to a local hospital Friday morning, and her co-main event bout with Valentina Shevchenko was canceled.

TRENDING > UFC 228 Weigh-in Results: One Title Fight Gets Green Light, the Other is Canceled

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 228: Woodley vs. Till live results on Saturday, Sept. 8, for fight-by-fight results and stats from the bouts.