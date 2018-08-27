HOT OFF THE WIRE
Senator John McCain

featuredHow Late Sen. John McCain Helped Save Mixed Martial Arts (Yahoo Sports Special)

Justin Gaethje - UFC on FOX 29 weigh-in

featuredJustin Gaethje Demolishes James Vick with One Punch Knockout in Opening Round

featuredUFC Fight Night 135 Results: Gaethje vs. Vick (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

Andre Fili

featuredAndre Fili Says Despite the Desire for a ‘Soap Opera’, Team Alpha Male is Stronger Than Ever

UFC 228 Results: Woodley vs. Till (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

August 27, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live analytics and the latest results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. The first UFC 228: Woodley vs. Till bout from Dallas is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Sept. 8, at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.)

UFC 228: Woodley vs. Till features the long anticipated return of welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, though he won’t be fighting the man that was supposed to be next in line for the title shot.

Interim welterweight champ Colby Covington was supposed to be next for Woodley, but had to decline fighting him at UFC 228 because of a planned surgery. With Covington on the sidelines, Woodley will instead fight British knockout artist Darren Till.

UFC 228 Woodley vs Till Live ResultsThough Till has struggled on the scale in the welterweight division – he has twice failed to make the mark – a win over top contender Stephen Thompson in his last bout made him the obvious choice to challenge Woodley when Covington was ruled out. He is 17-0-1 in the cage with his only blemish being a majority draw Nicolas Dalby.

Woodley (18-3-1) has been on the sidelines for more than a year, having dealt with a torn labrum in his right shoulder following a win over Demian Maia at UFC 214 in July of 2017. He had been mentioned in connection with Georges St-Pierre and Nate Diaz bouts during that time, but is just now getting back to the Octagon for the bout with Till.

The UFC 228 co-main event features the first ever defense of the UFC flyweight title, as champion Nicco Montano returns to the cage after a long layoff to put her belt on the line against Valentina Shevchenko.

Check out the MMAWeekly.com Rumors page for more scheduled events and rumored fight cards.

UFC 228 Results: Woodley vs. Till

Click here to make your fight picks in the comments section below!

– – – – – RESULTS AND STATS WILL LOAD HERE ON FIGHT DAY – – – – –

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC 228: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 136: Russia
UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paulo
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA