UFC 228 Results: Woodley vs. Till (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

UFC 228: Woodley vs. Till features the long anticipated return of welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, though he won’t be fighting the man that was supposed to be next in line for the title shot.

Interim welterweight champ Colby Covington was supposed to be next for Woodley, but had to decline fighting him at UFC 228 because of a planned surgery. With Covington on the sidelines, Woodley will instead fight British knockout artist Darren Till.

Though Till has struggled on the scale in the welterweight division – he has twice failed to make the mark – a win over top contender Stephen Thompson in his last bout made him the obvious choice to challenge Woodley when Covington was ruled out. He is 17-0-1 in the cage with his only blemish being a majority draw Nicolas Dalby.

Woodley (18-3-1) has been on the sidelines for more than a year, having dealt with a torn labrum in his right shoulder following a win over Demian Maia at UFC 214 in July of 2017. He had been mentioned in connection with Georges St-Pierre and Nate Diaz bouts during that time, but is just now getting back to the Octagon for the bout with Till.

The UFC 228 co-main event features the first ever defense of the UFC flyweight title, as champion Nicco Montano returns to the cage after a long layoff to put her belt on the line against Valentina Shevchenko.

UFC 228 Results: Woodley vs. Till

