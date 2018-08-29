UFC 228: Nicco Montano – Fighting Spirit Video

(Courtesy of UFC)
Nicco Montano and her loved ones talk about her Fighting Spirit ahead of her women’s flyweight title defense against Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 228 on Sept. 8 on Pay-Per-View. Montano became the inaugural women’s UFC flyweight champion by defeating veteran Roxanne Modafferi last December. UFC 228 will be her first time putting the belt on the line.
