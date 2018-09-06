HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 228 Media Day Staredowns: Tyron Woodley and Darren Till Forced Apart

September 6, 2018
(Courtesy of UFC)

The UFC 228 Media Day staredowns were intense, but mostly amicable. When welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and challenger Darren Till locked their gaze, however, things went to the next level. 

There were no fisticuffs or skirmishes, but neither man was willing to be the one to break away from the other and had to be pulled away from each other by UFC staff.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 228: Woodley vs. Till live results on Saturday, Sept. 8, for fight-by-fight results and stats from the bouts.

               

