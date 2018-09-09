Tatiana Suarez Dominates, Finishes Carla Esparza (UFC 228 Highlights)

(Video courtesy of Fox Sports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Tatiana Suarez’s domination of former champion Carla Esparza at UFC 228 on Saturday in Dallas.

As the shadow of the UFC 229 showdown between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor looms large, the UFC moves on from Dallas to make it Russian debut. UFC Fight Night 136 takes place on Saturday, Sept. 15, in Moscow, featuring a heavyweight main event pitting Mark Hunt vs. Oleksiy Oliynyk.

