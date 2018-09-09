Jim Miller Ends Four-Fight Skid with First-Round Finish (UFC 228 Highlights)

(Video courtesy of UFC | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Jim Miller’s win over Alex White at UFC 228 on Saturday in Dallas.

As the shadow of the UFC 229 showdown between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor looms large, the UFC moves on from Dallas to make it Russian debut. UFC Fight Night 136 takes place on Saturday, Sept. 15, in Moscow, featuring a heavyweight main event pitting Mark Hunt vs. Oleksiy Oliynyk.

RELATED: