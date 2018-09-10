Jessica Andrade Makes Quick Work of Karolina Kowalkiewicz (UFC 228 Highlights)

Check out highlights from the UFC 228 co-main event on Saturday, as Jessica Andrade made quick work of Karolina Kowalkiewicz, knocking her out in the opening minutes of the fight.

As the shadow of the UFC 229 showdown between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor looms large, the UFC moves on from Dallas to make it Russian debut. UFC Fight Night 136 takes place on Saturday, Sept. 15, in Moscow, featuring a heavyweight main event pitting Mark Hunt vs. Oleksiy Oliynyk.

