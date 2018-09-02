Heading into UFC 228, Frank Camacho’s Greatest Strength is Also His Greatest Weakness

Despite what he felt was an effort that earned him a win, welterweight Frank Camacho ended up on the losing end of a unanimous decision to Drew Dober at UFC on FOX 27 this past January.

After having a strong start in the bout with Dober, Camacho faltered in the remaining two rounds in the eyes of the judges and suffered his second defeat in three UFC bouts.

“I thought initially after the fight I did enough (to win),” Camacho told MMAWeekly.com. “I thought I won the first (round), and I definitely lost the second (round), and then the third (round), I definitely came with the pressure. I thought I did enough.

“I watched the fight again and thought it was very close and up in the air. It could have gone either way. It was definitely results needed for future fights in my career. I learned a lot from that fight.”

Camacho admits he’s not a fighter who thinks of points while in the Octagon, choosing to set his mind towards ending his fights, sometimes to his detriment.

“I think for me my greatest strength and greatest weakness is trying to finish the fight right off the bat,” said Camacho. “As long as the bell rings, the 15 minutes, I’m in there I’m trying to finish the fight. I fight that it’s very essential that my corner does a very good job on telling me the truth on how each round is going.”

Camacho (21-6) will look to get back in the win column when he takes on Geoffrey Neal (9-2) in a preliminary 170-pound bout at UFC 228 on Sept. 8 in Dallas, Texas.

“For this upcoming fight, I’m excited because I had time to train,” Camacho said. “My last three or four fights they have just been kind of back to back. I fought for times in like eight months. This training camp I’ve really been thinking about the last three UFC fights and trying to put it together this one.

“I’ve been labeled the Fight of the Night brawler, so it’s really up to me to come out there and flip the switch and change it up on (Neal).”

Should Camacho pick up a win on Sept. 8, it could help him secure his position in the UFC and allow him to continue on a ride that he is enjoying every minute being on.

“Now that I’m fighting in the UFC, it feels like a whole other thing of motivation and love for the sport,” said Camacho. “I just love it and being able to compete against world class phenomenal fighters. It’s always something I’ve dreamed of.

“After this fight depending on how healthy I am, there are a lot of cards towards the end of the year. I’d want to fight in China or on the Australia card. I’d love to make it on one of those cards at the end of the year.”