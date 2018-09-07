HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC Flyweight Champ Nicco Montano Transported to Hospital, Valentina Shevchenko Fight Canceled

September 7, 2018
UFC flyweight champion Nicco Montano has been transported to a local hospital in Dallas, leaving challenger Valentina Shevchenko in limbo.

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani first reported the news, which multiple sources confirmed, that Montano was transported to the hospital for undisclosed reasons. Montano had been expected to weigh in Friday morning for her Saturday bout with Shevchenko.

A short time later, ESPN’s Brett Okamoto confirmed that Montano would be unable to fight on Saturday and that the fight with Shevchenko had been canceled.

Shevchenko, however, made weight, so there is still the option of keeping her on the fight card if a suitable opponent could be lined up. Her participation beyond making weight was very much up in the air at the time of publication.

There are no other women’s flyweight bouts on the card, but there are two strawweight bouts scheduled, so one of those fighters could be an option, but that might still be a stretch considering the disparity in weight.

In the meantime, headliners Tyron Woodley and Darren Till both made weight, so that bout is intact.

MMAWeekly.com will continue to keep you updated as the story develops.

               

