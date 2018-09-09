UFC 228 Embedded: Woodley and Till’s Final Stand Before Fight Time

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 6 of UFC 228 Embedded, Friday morning starts with official weigh-ins, with welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and fellow headliner Darren Till both making weight. After rehydrating, the athletes regroup at American Airlines Arena for the ceremonial weigh-in, where they flex and face off for the fans.

UFC 228 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two world title bouts taking place Saturday, September 8th on Pay-Per-View.

