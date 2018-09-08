UFC 228 Embedded: ‘I Think I’m the Greatest Welterweight of All Time’



On Episode 5 of UFC 228 Embedded, opponents square off at media day, including welterweight champion Tyron Woodley vs. Darren Till and strawweight Carla Esparza vs. Tatiana Suarez.

Featherweight Zabit Magomedsharipov jogs away his final pounds, while opponent Brandon Davis loses his in a pickup basketball game with bantamweight John Dodson. Strawweight Karolina Kowalkiewicz trains through her weight cut and opponent Jessica Andrade spends hers in the pool. Bantamweight Aljamain Sterling checks his numbers at the hotel, as Suarez passes time bowling.

UFC 228 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two world title bouts taking place Saturday, September 8th on Pay-Per-View.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 228: Woodley vs. Till live results on Saturday, Sept. 8, for fight-by-fight results and stats from the bouts.