UFC 228 Embedded: Open Workouts and Final Weight Cuts

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 4 of UFC 228 Embedded, welterweight champion Tyron Woodley embraces a fight with another feared striker – this time, undefeated Darren Till. Featherweight Brandon Davis zones out with video games, while former strawweight champion Carla Esparza unplugs for fight week.

Strawweight Karolina Kowalkiewicz shows off her dogs’ new Halloween costumes and plans to show off her ground game on Saturday against Jessica Andrade. Flyweight champion Nicco Montano and challenger Valentina Shevchenko join Woodley and Till at open workouts. And strawweight Tatiana Suarez pushes through her last tough training session before fight night.

UFC 228 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two world title bouts taking place Saturday, September 8th on Pay-Per-View.

