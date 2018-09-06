UFC 228 Embedded: Nicco Montano’s Strength is Steeped in Family Tradition

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 3 of UFC 228 Embedded, flyweight champion Nicco Montano prepares to carry on a family tradition. Opponent Valentina Shevchenko makes the media rounds and sneaks in more gym time.

Welterweight headliners Darren Till and champion Tyron Woodley head to their respective airports for their trips to Dallas. Strawweight Tatiana Suarez must make a return visit to the mall ahead of media day.

DWTNCS standout Brandon Davis prepares for a short-notice, high-profile bout against featherweight Zabit Magomedsharipov, who checks in as planned despite the change in opponent.

UFC 228 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two world title bouts taking place Saturday, Sept. 8, on Pay-Per-View.

