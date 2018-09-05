UFC 228 Embedded: ‘I Know I’m Ready, Let’s Fight’

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 2 of UFC 228 Embedded, welterweight title challenger Darren Till puts his training partners through their paces. Defending champion Tyron Woodley combines cardio with family time. Flyweight title challenger Valentina Shevchenko stays sharp in a Fort Worth gym, and champion Nicco Montano endures pre-fight physical therapy.

UFC 228 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two world title bouts taking place Saturday, Sept. 8, on Pay-Per-View.

