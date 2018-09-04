UFC 228 Embedded: Training, Travel, and Nutrition

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 1 of UFC 228 Embedded, flyweight title challenger Valentina Shevchenko trains stand-up in Houston, then unwinds with a different kind of headhunting. Flyweight champion Nicco Montano travels to Colorado to support her teammates, using the official ring for her own practice before the event starts.

In Las Vegas, welterweight title challenger Darren Till finishes his training camp, confident he will overwhelm his opponent. Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley tests his endurance by getting his kids up for the day.

UFC 228 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two world title bouts taking place Saturday, Sept. 8, on Pay-Per-View.

