UFC 228 Countdown: Tyron Woodley vs. Darren Till

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will make the first defense of his belt in more than a year, but it will be against an unexpected opponent in Darren Till. The Brit was pulled into the title fight when interim champion Colby Covington declined the Sept. 8 date for UFC 228.

There’s no drop off in difficulty, however, as Woodley consider Till one of the most dangerous threats in the division, and he’s not taking him lightly.

Go inside the lives and training camps of Woodley and Till ahead of their UFC 228 championship headliner.

