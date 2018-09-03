UFC 228 Countdown: Nicco Montano vs. Valentina Shevchenko

(Courtesy of UFC)

Inaugural UFC flyweight champion Nicco Montano is finally slated to make the first defense of her belt after winning it 10 months ago. She’ll square off with Valentina Shevchneko in the UFC 228 co-main event on Saturday in Dallas, Texas.

Go inside the lives and training camps of Montano and Shevchenko ahead of their championship showdown.

