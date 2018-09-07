UFC 228 Card Gets Shuffled in Wake of Montano vs. Shevchenko Cancellation

UFC 228 has undergone a few changes on Friday following the cancellation of the women’s flyweight title fight between champion Nicco Montano and challenger Valentina Shevchenko.

The new co-main event for the card will be the strawweight fight between Jessica Andrade and Karolina Kowalkiewicz.

The bantamweight bout between Jimmie Rivera and John Dodson will now shift from the preliminary card up to the main card on pay-per-view.

And finally the fight between Geoff Neal and Frank Camacho will move from the early preliminary card to the FX preliminary card that kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday night from Dallas.

UFC 228 now moves forward with 13 total fights taking place with the first fight of the night kicking off at 6:15 p.m. ET.