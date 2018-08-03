UFC 227 Weigh-in Videos: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt and Johnson vs. Cejudo

HOT OFF THE WIRE
August 3, 2018
The UFC 227: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 2 weigh-ins went off without a hitch on Friday in Los Angeles. The full fight card made weight, including main eventers TJ Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt, who are battling for the bantamweight belt, while Demetrious Johnson puts his flyweight title on the line against Henry Cejudo.

TJ Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt UFC 227 Official Weigh-in

Demetrious Johnson and Henry Cejudo UFC 227 Official Weigh-in

UFC 227: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 2 Weigh-in Results

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on Pay-Per-View)

  • TJ Dillashaw (c)(135) vs. Cody Garbrandt (134.75)*
  • Demetrious Johnson (c)(125) vs. Henry Cejudo (124.5)**
  • Cub Swanson (145.25) vs. Renato Moicano (146)
  • Polyana Viana (115) vs. JJ Aldrich (115.75)
  • Thiago Santos (185.5) vs. Kevin Holland (184.75)

Prelims (8 p.m. ET on FX)

  • Pedro Munhoz (135) vs. Brett Johns (135.25)
  • Ricky Simon (135.25) vs. Montel Jackson (136)
  • Ricardo Ramos (135.5) vs. Kyung Ho Kang (136)
  • Matt Sayles (145.75) vs. Sheymon Moraes (146)

Early Prelims (8 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass)

  • Alex Perez (126) vs. Jose Torres (125)
  • Danielle Taylor (115.25) vs. Zhang Weili (115.5)
  • Marlon Vera (135.5) vs. Wuliji Buren (135.5)

*For UFC bantamweight championship
*For UFC flyweight championship

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Aug. 4 for full UFC 227: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 2 Live Results and Fight Stats. The first fight is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.

               

