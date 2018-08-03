UFC 227 Weigh-in Results: All Championship Fighters Easily Make Weight

UFC 227: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 2 lands in Los Angeles with two pivotal championship rematches topping the fight card following Friday’s official weigh-in.

UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw has long wanted to face flyweight titleholder Demetrious Johnson in a superfight, but that bout has yet to come together. He instead headlines the UFC 227 fight card in an immediate rematch with the man he took the belt from, former Team Alpha Male teammate Cody Garbrandt.

There is a lot of animosity between Dillashaw and Garbrandt. Dillashaw’s exit from Team Alpha Male was bitter and the two 135-pounders especially have failed to bury the hatchet. While Garbrandt was undefeated as he stormed to becoming the bantamweight champion by defeating Dominick Cruz, there is a huge chip on his shoulder after Dillashaw knocked him out in the second round of their bout at UFC 217 last November.

Garbrandt was the first man on the scale, easily hitting the mark at 134.75 pounds. Dillashaw took a little longer to make his way to the scale, but was 135 pounds on the nose, making their title fight official.

There is also some bitterness in the co-main event, as Johnson puts his flyweight belt on the line in a rematch with Olympic gold medalist Henry Cejudo. Johnson has wrecked nearly everyone in his division to become one of the most dominant champions in UFC history. He wrecked Cejudo in their first match-up, taking him out less than three minutes into the opening round of the UFC 197 co-main event.

Cejudo is looking to become the man to finally get to Johnson in the flyweight division, where only Ian McCall was even close, taking Johnson to a majority draw in 2012.

Johnson and Cejudo both weighed in within the first half hour of the two-hour weigh-in window. Johnson stepped on the scale at 125 pounds, while Cejudo was just under at 124.5 pounds.

Everyone on the UFC 227 fight card weighed in within the first 65 minutes. Cub Swanson was the last fighter to the scale, easily making weight for his featherweight feature fight with Renato Moicano.

UFC 227: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 2 Weigh-in Results

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on Pay-Per-View)

TJ Dillashaw (c)(135) vs. Cody Garbrandt (134.75)*

Demetrious Johnson (c)(125) vs. Henry Cejudo (124.5)**

Cub Swanson (145.25) vs. Renato Moicano (146)

Polyana Viana (115) vs. JJ Aldrich (115.75)

Thiago Santos (185.5) vs. Kevin Holland (184.75)

Prelims (8 p.m. ET on FX)

Pedro Munhoz (135) vs. Brett Johns (135.25)

Ricky Simon (135.25) vs. Montel Jackson (136)

Ricardo Ramos (135.5) vs. Kyung Ho Kang (136)

Matt Sayles (145.75) vs. Sheymon Moraes (146)

Early Prelims (8 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass)

Alex Perez (126) vs. Jose Torres (125)

Danielle Taylor (115.25) vs. Zhang Weili (115.5)

Marlon Vera (135.5) vs. Wuliji Buren (135.5)

*For UFC bantamweight championship

*For UFC flyweight championship



Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Aug. 4 for full UFC 227: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 2 Live Results and Fight Stats. The first fight is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.

TJ Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt UFC 227 Official Weigh-in

Demetrious Johnson and Henry Cejudo UFC 227 Official Weigh-in

