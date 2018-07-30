UFC 227 Results: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 2 (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

UFC 227: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 2 lands in Los Angeles with two pivotal championship rematches topping the fight card.

UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw has long wanted to face flyweight titleholder Demetrious Johnson in a superfight, but that bout has yet to come together. He instead headlines the UFC 227 fight card in an immediate rematch with the man he took the belt from, former Team Alpha Male teammate Cody Garbrandt.

There is a lot of animosity between Dillashaw and Garbrandt. Dillashaw’s exit from Team Alpha Male was bitter and the two 135-pounders especially have failed to bury the hatchet.

While Garbrandt was undefeated as he stormed to becoming the bantamweight champion by defeating Dominick Cruz, there is a huge chip on his shoulder after Dillashaw knocked him out in the second round of their bout at UFC 217 last November.

There is also some bitterness in the co-main event, as Johnson puts his flyweight belt on the line in a rematch with Olympic gold medalist Henry Cejudo. Johnson has wrecked nearly everyone in his division to become one of the most dominant champions in UFC history. He wrecked Cejudo in their first match-up, taking him out less than three minutes into the opening round of the UFC 197 co-main event.

Cejudo is looking to become the man to finally get to Johnson in the flyweight division, where only Ian McCall was even close, taking Johnson to a majority draw in 2012.

UFC 227 Results: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 2

