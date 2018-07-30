HOT OFF THE WIRE
Tyron Woodley - UFC 209

featuredTyron Woodley Dismisses Colby Covington, Zeroes in on Darren Till

featuredDustin Poirier Calls for Title Shot after Blistering Second-Round TKO to Finish Eddie Alvarez

UFC on FOX 30 Live Results

featuredUFC on FOX 30 Results: Alvarez vs. Poirier 2 (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

Eddie Alvarez UFC 205 weigh-in

featuredPivotal Lightweight Rematch is on Following UFC on FOX 30: Alvarez vs. Poirier 2 Weigh-ins

UFC 227 Results: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 2 (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

July 30, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live analytics and the latest results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. The first UFC 227: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 2 bout from Los Angeles is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Aug. 4, at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.)

UFC 227: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 2 lands in Los Angeles with two pivotal championship rematches topping the fight card.

UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw has long wanted to face flyweight titleholder Demetrious Johnson in a superfight, but that bout has yet to come together. He instead headlines the UFC 227 fight card in an immediate rematch with the man he took the belt from, former Team Alpha Male teammate Cody Garbrandt.

UFC on FOX 30 Live ResultsThere is a lot of animosity between Dillashaw and Garbrandt. Dillashaw’s exit from Team Alpha Male was bitter and the two 135-pounders especially have failed to bury the hatchet. 

While Garbrandt was undefeated as he stormed to becoming the bantamweight champion by defeating Dominick Cruz, there is a huge chip on his shoulder after Dillashaw knocked him out in the second round of their bout at UFC 217 last November.

There is also some bitterness in the co-main event, as Johnson puts his flyweight belt on the line in a rematch with Olympic gold medalist Henry Cejudo. Johnson has wrecked nearly everyone in his division to become one of the most dominant champions in UFC history. He wrecked Cejudo in their first match-up, taking him out less than three minutes into the opening round of the UFC 197 co-main event.

Cejudo is looking to become the man to finally get to Johnson in the flyweight division, where only Ian McCall was even close, taking Johnson to a majority draw in 2012.

Check out the MMAWeekly.com Rumors page for more scheduled events and rumored fight cards.

UFC 227 Results: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 2

Click here to make your fight picks in the comments section below!

– – – – – RESULTS AND STATS WILL LOAD HERE ON FIGHT DAY – – – – –

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 30: Canada
UFC 227: Los Angeles
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC 228: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 136: Russia
UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paulo
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: China
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA