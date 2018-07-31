UFC 227 Media Call: Demetrious Johnson Addresses TJ Dillashaw Bout

As he prepares to rematch Henry Cejudo in the UFC 227 co-main event, Demetrious Johnson addressed a potential superfight with TJ Dillashaw.

Listen in as Johnson and Cejudo, as well as UFC 227 main eventers TJ Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt fielded questions ahead of their UFC 227 rematches.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Aug. 4 for full UFC 227: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 2 Live Results and Fight Stats. The first fight is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.